Charles Erwin

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Charles "Charlie" Erwin, USAF Retired, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Chesapeake Virginia.
Charlie was born on May 7, 1948, to Ed and Betty Erwin in Auburn, Indiana.
He was a 1966 graduate of Auburn High School.
He then joined the United States Air Force and served as a munition's expert during the Vietnam War.
He met and married the love of his life, Mitsuko, in 1972, and settled in Guam for the remainder of his active duty, retiring from the Air Force as a Master Sargent after 20 years. He continued to work in civil service until his retirement. Charlie was Post Commander of American Legion Post 1 in Guam and hosted a radio program to aid veterans.
Charlie moved back to the Auburn area and was active in many local organizations. He was Post Commander for American Legion Post 97, Auburn; a Governor of the Auburn Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge: and an Exalted Ruler of the Auburn Elks Lodge.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Ed; his wife, Mitsi; his daughter, Dawn Erwin Campbell; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Erwin.
Mourning his loss are his mother, Betty; his sister, Sheryl Penland; his brother, Steve; his daughter, Amie (Sascha) Hertslet; his son, Edward (Jocelyn) Erwin; grandchildren, Dakota and Justice Hertslet and Joelie and Raiden Erwin; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Per Charlie's wishes, he is being cremated and his children will take him to Guam to rest eternally with his wife, Mitsi.
Memorial donations may be made in Charlie's name to the American Legion, Moose or Elks.
