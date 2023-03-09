KENDALLVILLE — William Lee “Bill” Gehring, 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
He was born on April 13, 1939, in Noble County, Indiana, to Kenneth and Flora (Hasselman) Gehring.
On June 14, 1959, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, he married Frances Nemes.
He was a lifetime area resident, having attended Kendallville High School.
He had honorably served in the Army National Guard.
Mr. Gehring retired after 33 years as a supervisor with Supervalu in Fort Wayne. He had also worked at Steckley’s Hatchery and Puritan Ice Cream Company, both in Kendallville.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.
Bill loved volunteering with the blood bank every time they were in the area and also at the Friendship Food Pantry in Kendallville. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and seeing his friends at the YMCA and for coffee.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Frances “Fran” Gehring, of Kendallville; a daughter Kimberly (Robert) Ley, of Avilla; a son, Jeffrey (Leasha) Gehring, of Westland, Michigan; two grandchildren, Jessica (Daniel) Pierce, of Kendallville and Zachary (Stefan VanElsacker) VanWinkle, of Paris, France; two great-grandchildren, Damon Pierce and Jayden Pierce; a brother, Ken (Bonnie) Gehring, of Kendallville; a nephew, Brad Gehring; and five nieces, Sally McCarty, Luanne Kammerer, Brenda Ulch, Karla Kline and Donna Winebrenner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Esther Gehring, Phyllis McCarty, and Evelyn Shumaker; and a niece, Shirley McKinley.
The family will have a private celebration of Bill’s life at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church, 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
