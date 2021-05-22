Leslie Joe Pranger, 78, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Butler man arrested after chase in Auburn
- Man allegedly molests 2 girls
- Motorcyclist in ICU after ‘road rage’ crash
- MSD school board faces backlash after losing Wilson and Wagner
- Health officer says schools can be mask-optional
- Durnell named new coach of East Noble boys basketball
- Motorcyclist dies in crash
- Police arrest driver clocked at 114 mph
- Man recovered from Little Turkey Lake
- Right-angle crash injures Kendallville residents
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.