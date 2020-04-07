FREMONT — Rolland D. English, 78, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home.
Rolland was born on June 16, 1941, in Branch County, Michigan, to Amos and Ethel (Harbaugh) English.
He graduated from Coldwater High School in 1959.
Rolland married Karen Hinman on Dec. 16, 1961, at Chapel of the Gardens, Angola, Indiana.
His hobbies included fishing and gardening.
Rolland retired from the City of Angola Street Department. He formerly worked for Moore Business Forms in Angola, Indiana, for 18 years, and also worked for Angola High School for a short time.
Survivors include his wife, Karen English, of Fremont, Indiana; a daughter, Angela (Terry) Prather, of Wolcottville, Indiana; a son, Barry English and companion, Lucy Deitzs, of Eatonton, Georgia; grandchildren, Taylor English, Casey English, and Sara (Dillon) Neff; a great-grandchild is expected to arrive later this year; sisters, Shirley (Allan) Alleshouse, of Fremont, Indiana, and Marlene Ort, of Fremont, Indiana; and a brother, Irving English, of Coldwater, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Olen English; and a brother-in-law, Larry Ort.
Private family services will take place at this time.
Pastor Steve McPeak will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, of Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.