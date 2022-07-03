AUBURN — A. Nell Grobis, 85, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Cedarhurst in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on May 12, 1937, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, to Cline and Rachel (Peterson) Manges. She was a 1955 graduate of Garrett High School.
Nell married Kenneth E. Grobis on Feb. 11, 1956, in Auburn, and he passed away on July 22, 1988.
She was payroll coordinator for Cooper Engineered Products in Auburn for 33 years, retiring in 1999.
Nell was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne, where she served as a deacon.
She was a member of the DeKalb County Campers and Trampers. She loved camping, crocheting, sewing and playing Scrabble.
Surviving are three children, Eric (Jennifer) Grobis, of Auburn, Dennis (Ruth) Grobis, of Auburn and Linda (Patrick Neihardt) Grobis-Neihardt, of Crooked Lake; seven grandchildren, Melinda, Christopher, Tycias, Stacy, Kendall, Jessica and Erica; five great-grandchildren, Estan, Lexxi, Makaya, Ryan and Cloey; five siblings, Bertha Royer, of Avilla, Gwyneth Kandel, of Butler, Harry (Barb) Manges, of Fort Wayne, Mike (Carol) Manges, of Huntington and Hans (Kay) Manges, of Warren; half-sister, Joann Aiken, of Lafayette; and sister-in-law, Virginia Manges, of North Manchester.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and half-brother, Clyde Manges.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
A private graveside service will take place at Auburn Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
