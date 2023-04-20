St. JOE — Dean Lloyd Schrader, 67, of St. Joe, Indiana, passed away peacefully due to a short unexpected illness on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Jan. 23, 1956, in Auburn, Indiana, to Lloyd Edward and Hazel Azel (Stimman) Schrader.
Dean was a 1974 graduate of Eastside High School.
Dean married Dawn M. Rohm on June 25, 1977, in Auburn, Indiana, and she survives in St. Joe.
Dean was a lifelong DeKalb County farmer. He always enjoyed farming, especially with his father, Lloyd, and son, Nicholas. He also was a truck driver for Sechler’s Pickles, Vulcraft, Mizar Motors, HS Express and then owned and operated DeDants Trucking.
He was a former member of Concord United Methodist Church and attended Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
He was a member of the Cedar Creek Tractor Club and served as a board member for Concord Township.
Dean enjoyed animals of all kinds, tractor pulls, truck pulls, car show cruise-in’s, being outdoors and riding four-wheelers, but most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Also surviving are three children, Ashley (Alex) Donaldson, of Auburn, Nicholas (Allison Marie) Schrader, of St. Joe and Tia and Ryan Cisler, of Clarksville, Michigan; two grandchildren, Baylie and Gage Donaldson; and one grandchild on the way; four bonus grandchildren, Layne, Cayleb, Trinadi and Macie; sister, Leota Beam, of St. Joe; niece, Lecia (Andy) Brow, of St. Joe; two great-nephews, Austin Brow and Landon (Tiffany) Brow; mother-in-law, Ramona Rohm, of Auburn; and brother-in-law, Dennis Rohm, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Chet Beam; niece, Larissa Lane; nephew, Jeff Lane; and his father-in-law, Eston Rohm.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m., on Monday, prior to the service at the church.
Pastor Doug Thomas will be officiating.
Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to DeKalb County 4-H, Eastside FFA or Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.