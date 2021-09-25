KENDALLVILLE — Kay Ann (Helmer) Bailey, age 67, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home in Sparta, Tennessee.
Kay was born in Montgomery County, Maryland, to Cyrus Robert Helmer and Mary E. (Donley) Helmer. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Kay obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2001, from Florida Southern College.
She was a registered nurse and worked in healthcare for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Bailey Jr., of Sparta, Tennessee; daughter, Heather Spears and her partner, Kenya, of Lakeland, Florida; stepdaughters, Michelle and J.B. Baxley of Lakeland, Florida, Jamie and Mike Sampson, of Georgia, and Deanna and Matthew Jones, of Georgia; grandchildren, David Houser, Jordan Barker, Ryan Barker, Shannon Barker, Kaylee Jones, James Oparnica, Mary Ann Sampson and Hunter Sampson; and sister, Mary and William Titus, of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.
Private burial took place on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, next to her parents at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
