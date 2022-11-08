PRETTY LAKE — Shirley Blanche Wright, 88, of Pretty Lake, Indiana, passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
She was born in Gordon, Wisconsin, on July 1, 1934, to parents, Earl and Esther (Christman) Cathers, who preceded her in death.
She met and married the love of her life, James, on Nov. 17, 1952, and he preceded her in death.
Shirley worked many jobs, but loved her time at FWCS and doing taxes for H&R Block. She loved being at the lake where she had a garden. She enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting. Shirley loved to do crossword puzzles and watch game shows.
Surviving are her children, Diane Wright (special friend, Becky Dunn), Eugene (Theresa) Wright and Kathy (Pete) Breakwell; she was a very proud grandmother and great-grandmother to Nicholas, Hannah (Evan), Michah, Leah, Josh (Brea), Silas, Jael, Meira and special family adopted Alxix Voirol; and brothers, Gary (Betty) Cather and Wesley (Renata) Cathers.
Shirley was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Cathers.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice, Lagrange County Council on Aging or the donor’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.