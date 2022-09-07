PIERCETON — Eugene "Gene" Ousley, 75, of Pierceton, Indiana, passed away at 6:30 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born on March 24, 1947, in Dock, Kentucky, to George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley.
He attended high school in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and lived most of his adult life in the Pierceton area.
He was married on May 25, 2002, in Huntington, Indiana, to Roxanna M. (Kemery) Martin who survives.
He formerly worked in the coal mines in Kentucky, but worked most of his life in construction and even built his own home.
He was a member of Church of the Brethren in North Webster.
He enjoyed going to garage sales, fishing, hunting, gardening, and just being outdoors.
He is survived by his loving wife, Roxanna Ousley, of Pierceton; along with his three children, Kristopher Martin, of Columbia City, Tammara (Chris) Storie, of Fort Wayne and Angela (Frank) Houser, of Huntington. He will be fondly missed by his grandchildren, Justin, Trevor, Haley, Dalton and Sam; along with great-grandchildren, Reese and Oliver. He is also survived by his siblings, Troy (Rhonda) Ousley, of Leesburg, Ellis Ousley, of North Webster, Larry “Doug” (Becky) Ousley, of Pierceton and Stella Faye (Edward) Shepherd, of Pierceton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ethel Grace Gruber, Marie Elise England, Adis Ousley and Calvin Ousley.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Church of the Brethren, 7281 E. C.R. 600N, North Webster, Indiana.
Owen Family Funeral Home in North Webster, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the donor’s choice.
To send condolences to the family of Gene Ousley, please visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
