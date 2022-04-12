KENDALLVILLE — Wanda Pauline Preston, age 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Kendallville.
Mrs. Preston was born in Columbia City, Indiana, on July 29, 1933, to Isheu and Harriett “Becky” (North) Miles. They preceded her in death.
She married Paul Otto Norden in 1952, and he preceded her in death in 1970. Wanda was a hard-working farm wife and factory worker.
She later married John Preston in 1986, and he preceded her in death in 1993. Wanda retired from King Seely in Kendallville.
Survivors include her son, Fred and Deb Norden, of Kendallville; daughter, Dorlie and Bruce Haines, of Kendallville; stepson, John Preston, of Gardnerville, Nevada; grandchildren, Scott and Jenny Walters, of Avilla, Josh Walters, of Kendallville, Jeremy and Nikki Walters, of Kendallville, Crystal and Ryan Walkup, of Avilla, Thad and Tyanna Haines, of Wabash and Brad and Ashley Haines, of Leo; step-grandchildren, Conner and Makayla Preston, of Roy, Utah, and Shelby and Dallas Houk, of Sparks, Nevada; great-grandchildren, Blake Walters, Katelyn Walters, Preston Walkup, Brooklyn Walkup, Layton Walkup, Kennedy Walkup, Asher Teague, Seth Teague, Karra Haines, Amelia Haines and Aubrey Haines; and a great-great grandchild, Spencer Teague.
Wanda was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Dawn; and six siblings, Fern Miles, Levi Miles, Rosemary Burk, William Miles, John W. Miles and Emery Allen Miles.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at noon at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Michael DiSanto will officiate the service.
Burial will follow the service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Avilla.
Casket bearers will be her grandsons, Thad Haines, Brad Haines, Ryan Walkup, Jeremy Walters, Josh Walters and great-grandson, Preston Walkup.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Society or to the church of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
