COLUMBIA CITY — Genevieve Rose Kasper, 101, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 12:05 p.m., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home.
Born on Oct. 23, 1921, in Huntington, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Ira O. and Mary Elizabeth (McNulty) Miller.
Growing up in Huntington, she graduated from Huntington Catholic High School in 1939.
In November 1943, she married Paul W. Kasper. They made their first home in Huntington. Paul died on June 1, 1963. In 1968, she moved to Fort Wayne. In 2005, Genevieve moved to Columbia City.
In addition to raising a daughter, she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for Caswell Runyan in Huntington, then the First National Bank in Huntington. She then worked for the Catholic Church, starting at St. Mary’s in Huntington and completing her work career at St. Henry Catholic Church in Fort Wayne.
An avid Notre Dame sports fan, she enjoyed following the football season. In her senior years, she liked to read, especially the Danielle Steel series. Always with a charitable heart, she assisted local groups or family members. The family was her priority, and she delighted in spending time with them.
Surviving are her daughter, Christine (Michael) Redman, of Columbia City; grandson, James P. Redman, of Michigan; great-grandchildren, Caroline M. Redman and James P. Redman Jr., both of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ann Berger, Jeanne Young, Marguerite Hyser, Frances Bonewitz, Helen Martin and Patricia Hay; brothers, Fr. Paul Miller, James Shafer, Robert Miller, William Miller and Edward Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City.
Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Huntington.
Visitation is from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, and one hour before the Mass at the church.
Memorials in Genevieve’s honor may be made to the Peabody Library or VFW Post 5582, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.