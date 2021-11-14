LIGONIER — Alaina Joy Bontrager, was born into heaven on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:20 pm at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN.
She is survived by her parents, Ryan and Julie Bontrager of Ligonier; two sisters, Grace and Kristen Bontrager, both at home; grandparents, Glen and Maudene Lehman of Wolcottville, IN and Lavern and Esther Bontrager of Topeka, IN.
Alaina was laid to rest at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka, IN on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhome.com
