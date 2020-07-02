ANGOLA — Dean Samuel Buras was stillborn on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are his parents, Robbie W. Buras and Chellsie L. Bussing, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Donald and Cindy Bussing, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; paternal grandparents, Rebecca Boyd and Tommy Buras, both of Boothville-Venice, Louisiana; and sister, Jasmine Buras, of Kendallville, Indiana; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday July 6, 2020, at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, with John Coney, minister, officiating.
Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
