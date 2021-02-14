Zada Nickols

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — Zada Laverne Nickols, age 92, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her home. Zada loved playing cards, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching Jeopardy.
Zada Laverne (Snyder) Nickols was born on May 21, 1928, in York Township, Steuben County, Indiana the daughter of Roger and Margaret (Wilson) Snyder. She married Edwin "Gene" Nickols on September 1, 1945, who preceded her in death in 2003. She will join him at their final resting place at Eddy's Cemetery in Hamilton, Indiana. She is also preceded in death by three of her children, baby Nickols, Karen Kitchens and Wynn Nickols, three brothers, Harold, Herschel, Howard; and one sister, Esther Means.
Surviving are her two children, Lynn Nickols, of Laveen, Arizona, Cindy Mills, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, four grandchildren, Scott (Jamie) Espen of Waco, Texas, Michael (Tia) Nickols of California, Darren Mills of Scottsdale, Arizona and Jennifer Mills, of Peoria, Arizona, and eight great grandchildren.
