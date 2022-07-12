LAGRANGE — Ulonda Sue Jones, 71, of LaGrange, Indiana, died peacefully at home, on Sunday evening, July 10, 2022, with family surrounding her.
She was born on July 18, 1950, in Goshen, Indiana, to Stanley and Norma (Yoder) Mishler.
On Oct. 12, 1968, at Emma Mennonite Church, she married Winford Jones, and he survives. Together they were blessed with three children, Matthew (Amy) Jones, of LaGrange, Heather (Jason) Streeval, of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Nathan (Alisha) Jones, of Middlebury. Surviving in addition to her children are 10 grandchildren, Mandy (Jake) Stone, Madison (Taylor) Raatz, Mason (Morgan Sanchez-fiancée) Jones, Matthew Jones, Gracie, Bella and Levi Streeval, Emelia, Sawyer and Oliver Jones; and great-grandchildren, Reagan and Barrett Stone. Also surviving is a sister, Jan (Dale) Schrock, of Goshen; and a brother, Mike (Rhonda) Mishler, of Rockwall, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Nellie (Byron) Hooley, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Karen Sowers.
Ulonda was a member of Emma Church and had served as Sunday school and Bible school teacher, song leader, and sang with the church choir. She also served with the church visitation team.
Ulonda dealt courageously with multiple sclerosis for 42 years. Despite her condition, which gradually limited her physical abilities, she was able to raise a family, participate in various church activities, and work part-time with her husband at Yoder's Shipshewana Hardware.
She loved to cook, sew, garden, sing, shop, and travel. Ulonda's warm smile and friendly disposition, despite the limitations placed on her by multiple sclerosis, made her an inspiration to family and friends.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Emma Church in Topeka.
There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 10 a.m., funeral service on Thursday, July 14, 2022, also at Emma Church.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Gene Hartman.
Burial will be at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Memorials may be given to Center for Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
