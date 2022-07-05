FREMONT — William Weir “Bill” Vaughn, age 79, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home, following a recent illness.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1942, in Ray, Indiana, to Weir and Doris (Mingus) Vaughn.
Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, during combat in the Vietnam War.
He retired from Indiana Wire, Fremont, Indiana. He also helped with caretaking at the Lakeside Cemetery.
Bill married Sandra Smith on May 5, 1974, in Fremont, Indiana.
He loved going to races, spending time outside, and his family.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra “Sandy” Vaughn, of Fremont, Indiana; his children, Lori Davis, of Fremont, Indiana, Billy (Star) Vaughn, of Fremont, Indiana, Tammy (Pete) Vanderpool, of Quincy, Michigan, Stacy Gulick, of Union City, Michigan, Jimmy (Andrea) Vaughn, of Angola, Indiana, Melissa (Mike) Vanderpool, of Quincy, Michigan, and Jim (Sandy) Wengerd, of Angola, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bob Vaughn, of Fremont, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Weir Vaughn and Doris Vaughn; a daughter, Billie Jo Vaughn; sisters, Jean Prince, Joan Burgen and Jeanette Dirr; sons-in-law, James Gulick and Lonnie Davis; and a brother-in-law, Jim Prince.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to services from 9-11 a.m., on Thursday at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will follow the service at California Cemetery, Montgomery, Michigan, with Military Honors.
Memorial donations in Mr. Vaughn's memory may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
