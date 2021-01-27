KENDALLVILLE — Pearl Yvonne “Bonnie” Lehner, age 80, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Kendallville Manor.
Bonnie was born in Bradshaw, West Virginia, on July 12, 1940, to Theodore and Eula (Anglin) Arrington. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Yeager High School in West Virginia in 1958.
She married James Gane Lehner (2018) in 1960, in Savannah, Georgia, after he completed his career in the United States Air Force.
The couple then moved to San Clemente, California, where Bonnie was employed at the San Clemente Inn & Playhouse from 1975-1983, as a bookkeeper.
In 1983, along with her son, Dwayne, they moved back to Kendallville to help take care of Bonnie’s ailing mother.
Bonnie was employed with Dana Corporation as a bookkeeper from 1988-1995.
She loved her raising her two sons and her family. Bonnie was an exceedingly kind and generous person. She was a hardworking, dedicated, fiercely independent and loving person. She loved watching birds eat from her feeders and especially loved hummingbirds in the summertime. She loved country music, gardening, nature and animals. She was a history buff and enjoyed researching her family genealogy and sharing the information she found with her family.
She loved her dog, Buddy, the beagle; Dolly, her Labrador retriever; and Patches, her cat.
Survivors include her sons, Chris Alan and Tracy Lehner, of Orangevale, California, and Dwayne Curtis Lehner, of Kendallville; grandson, Daniel James Lehner, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers, Roger and Martha Arrington, of Avilla and David and Connie Arrington, of LaGrange; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Sherry Brady.
Visitation and services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Pastor Zach McCue will officiate the service.
The service will be broadcast live on the Hite Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Shelter.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
