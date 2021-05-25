TOPEKA — Maxine Joyce Yoder, 97, of Topeka, Indiana, went home to heaven at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Lagrange Miller’s Merry Manor.
She was born on March 15, 1924, in Noble County, Indiana, to Eldon and Maude (Hostetler) Yoder.
On June 13, 1943, she married Willard O. Yoder at Maple Grove Mennonite Church in Topeka.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Sharon) Yoder, of Topeka, Elaine (Sam) Miller, of Nappanee, and Gary (Carol) Yoder, of San Luis Obispo, California; six grandchildren, Ryan (Erika), Russ (Allyse), Megan (Christion) Richert, Katelyn (Andy) Blair, Brian, Angela (Christian) Parra; 13 great-grandchildren; Luke, Ty, Macy, Will, Brady, Kylie, Kloie, Bryce, Baron, Everett, Westley, Eden and Peter; a sister, Marcile Mehl, of Milford; brothers, Merle (Sue) Yoder, of Elkhart and Meredith (Eloise) Yoder, of Archbold, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Joann Yoder, of Topeka, Gladys Yoder, of Elkhart and Marlene Yoder, of Middlebury.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Marion, Maurice, Mervin and Mylin Yoder; and sisters, Marie Gonser and Mildred Yoder.
Maxine was a homemaker who faithfully worked alongside her husband on the Yoder family farm.
She was devoted to her family and faith family at Emma Church, where she was a member. Maxine had a heart for service and served her Lord through many opportunities of ministry in her church and community. Her legacy of faith, beauty and love will forever be reflected in the hearts of those who knew her.
Acknowledgement and gratitude are given to those who serve faithfully at LaGrange Miller’s Merry Manor and Parkview Hospice for their compassionate care of Maxine.
A private burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Topeka.
A public memorial will be planned later for this coming summer for Maxine and her husband, Willard, who passed on April 5, 2020.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be given to Child Evangelism Ministries, 14655 S.R. 120, Bristol, IN 46507.
