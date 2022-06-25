HAMILTON — Steven Forrest Grill, age 76, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Born on Oct. 13, 1945, in Tucson, Arizona, to Gerald and Joan (Forrest) Grill, Steve graduated as valedictorian from Ashley High School in 1964. He was a scholar and a multi-sport athlete, including being a member of the 1963 State Champion Cross Country team. He was a 1968 graduate of Manchester College, where he was a catcher on the baseball team. Steve later went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Education from Indiana University.
After graduation Steve started his long teaching and coaching career. Though he coached many sports, he most loved coaching basketball, where his teams won multiple sectional championships. Over the years he taught science and coached at Eastside High School, Hamilton High School, Angola High School and Frankfort High School. During the 1988-89 school year Steve came back to Steuben County and the community he loved, to serve as Angola High School Assistant Principal. He was principal from 2001 until his retirement in 2012. Steve gave everything he had to the kids and Angola community. He spent countless nights, weekends and holidays working at the school. It was fitting that Steve served in education because as a lifelong learner, he never stopped seeking knowledge.
Steve gave back to the community in many ways including volunteering, numerous educational groups, and board service such as Cameron Hospital Foundation and Steuben County United Way. He tutored inmates to achieve their GED. He was very social and fun to be around. He loved living on Hamilton Lake, where he fished with his grandchildren and spent time with family. Steve was a family man, loyal friend, caregiver to many, and the guy who would do anything for anyone. He will be greatly missed!
Survivors include his wife, Bobbi Grill, of Hamilton; daughter, Emily (Josh) Surowitz, of Crockett, California; son, Dan (Katie) Grill, of Madison, Indiana; stepdaughters, April Albert (Jol Boyle), of Melbourne, Australia, Olivia (Ryan) Augenstein, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Cheyenne (Keith) McBride, of Lexington, Kentucky. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Luke, Elliot, Lucy and Jane Surowitz, Izzy, Damien and Forrest Grill, Jule` Boyle, Bella, Ava and Mia Augenstein, and Brogan, Ellie and Max McBride; brothers, Jon (Debra) Grill, of Duck Key, Florida, and Tom Grill, of Seymour, Connecticut; brother-in-law, Jim (Dianne) Meyer, of Huntertown, Indiana; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Becky (Cook) Meyer; brother-in-law, Tim Cook; and nephew, Nathan Grill.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Educational Opportunity Center (former Angola High School Gym), 403 S. Martha St., in Angola.
Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, prior to the funeral service at the gym from noon to 1 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Educational Opportunity Center (former Angola High School Gym), with Judge Bill Fee officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to be given to the Steven F. Grill Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made out to Steuben County Community Foundation with Steven F. Grill Memorial Scholarship in the memo line. Steuben County Community Foundation, 1701 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.