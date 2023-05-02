LIGONIER — Mary K. Folk, age 89, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1933, the daughter of Samuel L. and Doris B. (Maggert) Stump, in Noble County, Indiana.
She graduated from Ligonier High School in 1951.
On April 19, 1952, she married Carl “Butch” J. Folk Jr., at Ligonier United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2019.
Mary retired from the City of Ligonier after 26 years of service and was the assistant clerk.
She was a member of Ligonier Evangelical Church and loved her family as well as her church family.
Before her husband Butch went to be with the Lord, she enjoyed various activities with him, including hunting, archery, square dancing, mushroom hunting and lots of fishing.
Mary is survived by two sons, Calvin (Deborah) Folk, of Goshen and Ray (Jodie) Folk, of Topeka; two daughters, Carla Bailey, of Ligonier and Lisa (Dan) Miller, of Syracuse; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Linda Chrisman, of Kendallville; and son-in-law, Pete Gingerich, of Wawaka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, a daughter, Janet Leigh Gingerich; and a grandson, Michael Gingerich.
A funeral service will be held for Mary at 4 p.m., on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Majors in The Salvation Army, Sally and Tim Sells, will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home and also from 3-4 p.m., prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier Evangelical Church, 1911 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767, or The Salvation Army, 105 N. Fourth St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
