ANGOLA — Randy D. Albright, age 74, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
He was born on March 1, 1949, to Donald Dale and Wava Lucille (Miller) Albright in Sturgis Michigan.
Randy graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1968, and then entered the United States Army where he served from 1968-1971, and was a Vietnam veteran, receiving a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
He retired in 2009, from the Steuben County Sheriffs’ Department after 34 years of service, where he was one of the first K-9 handlers. He also received two Life Saving Awards and was Indiana Sheriffs’ Association County Police Officer of the Year in 1999.
Survivors include his parents, Donald and Wava Albright, of Orland; wife, Bonnye Albright, of Angola; children, Jennifer (Mike) Lacey, of Wolcottville, Stacey (Amanda) Albright, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and stepson, Rich (Cheryl) Hufnagle, of New York; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Dawn (John) Luttman, of Orland; Sandy Barryhill, of Arkansas; sister-in-law, Sherry Albright, of Orland.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Erich Albright, in 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Orland American Legion on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 1-3 p.m., with Color Guard Honors at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations in his memory, may be made to Joyce Public Library, 9490 S.R. 120, Orland, IN 46776, or to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
