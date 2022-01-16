TOPEKA — Ravina June Strater, 93, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1928, in Butler, Indiana, to William and Nora (Mottinger) Lytell.
On Nov. 13, 1960, in Albion, she married Max H. Strater.
"June" as she preferred to be called was a homemaker. She loved the casino, playing cards, cooking and fishing.
She was a member of Albion American Legion Post #246 Ladies Auxiliary for 55 years.
June and Max lived many years in Chetek, Wisconsin, on Prairie Lake.
June had a strong love and faith in the Lord, and she would often share prayers and Scriptures with those around her.
Survivors include son, Stanley A. (Margaret) Strater, of Albion; grandchildren, Stanley (Jessica) Strater Jr., of Topeka, Stephanie (Strater) (Kevin) Clouse, of Wolcottville, Marina Parker, of Kendallville, Shane Parker and BJ Parker, of Tennessee. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Savana Strater, Shayla Strater, Shania Gonser and Sydnee Smith; a sister, Norma "Mouse" Bender of Fort Wayne; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max H. Strater, in 2018; son, Charles E. Parker in 2020; and many siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation from 11 a.m. to the time of service.
At the request of the family, masks will be required for those attending the visitation and/or service.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Kendallville.
Contributions in June's memory may be directed to American Legion Post #246, Albion.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
