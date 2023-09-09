LIGONIER —Karen Sue Branham, age 83, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2023.
She was born on June 16, 1940, the daughter of Imogene (Fought) Preston and Clayton Preston, at their Home in Antwerp, Ohio.
On Aug. 3, 1958, she married Gerald Branham at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Ligonier.
Karen was a brilliant lady and graduated Salutatorian from Ligonier High School 1958.
She retired as Corporation Treasurer in 2006, after 41 years with West Noble School Corporation.
Very active in the community over the years, she was Charter Member of Chatterbelles Extension Homemakers Club and the 2021 Noble County Extension Homemakers Homemaker of the year. She was an active member of Ligonier United Methodist Church, and held various roles over the years, including Financial Secretary, studied the Bible and attended Sunday school faithfully until she left us.
She was devoted to her 65 year marriage, her daughter, her family, church family and to her community. Karen had a lifelong love of reading, crossword puzzles and Purdue Boilermaker Basketball. Central to Karen’s life was her faith, family, large family dinners full of laughter, conversation and competitive Euchre games. She also spent many years on a weekly bowling league with her friends, traveling to tournaments and creating group Halloween costumes.
She will be missed by her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Branham, of Ligonier, Indiana; daughter, Kari Branham, of Oceanside, California; sisters, Charlene (Sanford) Hooley, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Linda Burns, of Orlando, Florida; brothers, Kevin (Candice) Preston, of Summerville, South Carolina, and Robert (Vickie) Preston, of Wawaka, Indiana; aunts, Jane Ulrey and Janice Keenan, both of LaGrange, Indiana; along with 12 nieces and nephews; 28 great- nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Beatrice McCormick; sister-in-law, Charlene Gehring; and brother-in-law, Norm Biddle; and aunts and uncles, Ilah and Gene Donaldson, Helen and Lloyd Woodworth, Kate and Denver Preston, Joan and Paul Keplinger and Phyllis and Max Myers; and brothers-in-law, Larry Baker, Ray Leamon, John Turner and Gary Gofney.
Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Karen to Ligonier United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
The family will host a celebration of Karen’s life on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m., at the Crosswalk at Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
