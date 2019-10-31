FORT WAYNE — Joan Marilyn Strong, 87, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Francis August and Eva I. (Tobin) Schaefer. They preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island, Illinois.
Joan married William Strong on June 19, 1954, and he preceded her in death.
She worked for BDK Brown as a dental assistant and receptionist for six and a half years, retiring in 1981. After her retirement, she worked for Home Health Care for four years.
She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, and for the last six years she attended St. Anne Chapel.
She was also a member of Columbian Ladies, Elks Ladies, Shoaff Senior Golf League, and previously volunteered at Parkview Hospital.
Surviving are her children, Daniel A. (Melinda) Strong, Cathy I. (James Reick) Hefty, and Kelly A. Strong; five grandchildren, Byron (Emily) Hefty, Derek (Syndee Anderson) Hefty, Beth (Hawkeye) Wayne, Brook (Ryan Seker) Kile, and Sarah Dameron; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark W. Strong.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Anne Home, with calling from 9-10:30 a.m., prior to the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island, Illinois, or Masses.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccomandsons.com.
