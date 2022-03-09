KENDALLVILLE — Linda A. Butler, 80, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
She was born in Wolf Lake, on Aug. 14, 1941, to Walter and Floeila (Weber) Baker. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Wolf Lake, graduating from Wolf Lake High School in 1959.
Linda was married to Charles Whittaker in Green Center, on Aug. 15, 1981.
She worked as a Molding Operator for Dana in Churubusco for 16 years.
Linda loved nature and being on the lake. She also had enjoyed spending her days fishing. Linda was baptized in Living Water Baptist Church in Garrett. After she had moved to the lake, she attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Linda is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles Whittaker; a daughter, Lorie (Bob) Tipsord; a son, Joseph Butler; two sisters, Lucille Tumlinson and Ann Gaerte; nine grandchildren, Anna (Devon) Fry, Travis Anderson, Melinda Langohr, Christian Tipsord, Stana Butler, Brittany (Tyler) Ernsberger, Jesse Butler, Kanaya Rabbit and Christopher Brendel; 21 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Butler; and a daughter, Jacquelin Whittaker.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Friday, March 11, 2022, at noon, with calling beginning at 10 a.m.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
