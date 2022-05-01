BLOOMINGTON — David Paul Walter, architect, 71, of Bloomington, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Auburn, Indiana, and was an Eagle Scout. David graduated in 1968 from DeKalb High School and married classmate and the love of his life, Carol Janet Williams, in 1986 in Beck Chapel on the Indiana University campus.
He studied architecture at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, which included a year at the Architecture Association in London, England. He joined Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree in 1973. He volunteered for VISTA in 1974 and worked for East Side Housing, a non-profit, low-income housing developer in Decatur, Illinois. He then designed nursing homes for Americana Healthcare in Monticello, Illinois. In 1979 he became a licensed architect in the states of Illinois and Indiana.
Several fortunate events resulted in David being hired by Indiana University Facilities in 1980. He was an associate university architect and was still actively working. During his career, David oversaw restoration and repairs of IU’s historic buildings including McCalla School, Kirkwood Observatory, Wylie House, Legg House, the Rose Well House, and Kirkwood Hall.
As a member of Bloomington Restorations Inc., he worked on the BRI Affordable Housing Committee. Appointed by the Bloomington City Council to the Redevelopment Commission for over 35 years, David assisted in the development of B-Line Trail, Switchyard Park, Trades District and Block Grant funding for community projects.
His private practice work included rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of Scholar’s Rock, Princess Theater, Malibu Grille, Trojan Horse, 10th & Grant and Bedrak Café in Bloomington. David leaves a legacy of good work done for the benefit of all.
David was also a member of Monroe County History Center, Council of Neighborhood Associations, Indiana Landmarks, Indiana Historical Society, Hoosier MG’s and a trustee at Fairview United Methodist Church. He enjoyed swimming, boating, working on MG’s (little British sports cars), carpentry, photography, downhill skiing, Indiana State Parks, good food and beer, music, live performances, and travel to Europe – especially London, which he considered as a second hometown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Walter, his mother, E. Pauline Blickenstaff, and his stepfather, C.W. “Red” Blickenstaff.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Walter; daughters Diane Payne and Deborah (Ben) Fogt; brother Stephen (Ruth) Walter; and their families.
Memorial services to honor David's life will be held on Saturday at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St. Auburn, at 2 p.m. with visitation from noon until the service time. Burial of David’s ashes will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Bloomington Restorations.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com
