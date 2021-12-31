HAMILTON — Audrey A Woollweever, 77, of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born in Reading, Michigan, on Feb. 17, 1944. Her father was Glenwood Ebel and her mother was Laura (Zimmerman) Lowe, and they have both passed away.
Audrey attended Stroh United Methodist Church and was a former Cub Scout Leader.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, William E. Millhouse and Robert Woollweever.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter, William Dale Millhouse, of Fort Wayne, Michael P. Millhouse and his wife, Wendy, of Ashley and Cathy A. Nelson, of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Bill Millhouse, Kris Millhouse, Tony Millhouse, Dolph Nelson and Rachel Millhouse; and two great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Cathy Nelson.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
