AUBURN — Hunter Robert Jacquay was born sleeping and delivered into the hands of the Lord on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Hunter is survived by his parents, Chancellor R.C. and Andrea M. (Sarrazine) Jacquay, of Auburn, Indiana; sisters, Delaney and Trinity Jacquay; brother, Carter Jacquay; grandparents, Kenneth and Diane Jacquay and Douglas and Eileen Sarrazine; great-grandparents, Leo and Marion Sarrazine; aunts and uncles, Zachary and Melissa Sarrazine, Patrick and Danielle Schortgen, Nicholas and Kaitlyn Sarrazine, Joshua Sarrazine, Kirby and Brad Portwood, Kaylee Jacquay, Marcalee and Michael Schall, Jadea Freed, Skylar and Autumn Jacquay, Quinnlin Jacquay, Lansing and Meghan Jacquay, Dukotti Jacquay and Major Jacquay; and numerous cousins.
Hunter was preceded in death by his sister, Rylee Mikel Jacquay; aunt, Meghan Sarrazine; uncle, Aries Jacquay; great-grandparents, Josephine and Llewellyn McRoden, Marilyn Sarrazine, William and Joyce Jacquay and Robert and Darlene Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m., on Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Indiana, with Father Jim Shafer officiating.
Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials are to the family.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfueralhome.org.
