Kenneth Pinnington
WATERLOO — Kenneth A. Pinnington, 82, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home.
Kenny was born on July 25, 1940, in Liverpool, England, a son of the late Abram J. and Johanna (Mullally) Pinnington.
Kenny was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of the Auburn Moose and American Legion Post 97-Auburn.
Kenny was a supervisor and had worked at Auburn Gear for many years before his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy J. Pinnington, of Waterloo; daughter, Tina (Timothy) Baxter, of Auburn; son, Kenny (Amber Ridenour) Pinnington Jr., of Auburn; grandchildren, Dustin Pinnington, Leland Pinnington, Scott (Danielle) Hartman and Chelsey (Jonathan) Cincebox; great-grandchildren, Sterling Pinnington, Lovella Pinnington and Navy Rae Hartman; brother, John (Mary Ann) Pinnington, of Cape Coral, Florida; sisters, Eileen Conrad, of Auburn, Rose Pinnington, of Fort Wayne and Anne Pinnington, of Lake Wales, Florida.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Maureen Ball; brothers, Norman Pinnington and Terry Pinnington.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 1-4 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home.
Father Mark Enemali will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.