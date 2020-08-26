CHURUBUSCO — Ray A. Boggs, 91, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the farm in Whitley County, Indiana.
Born in Whitley County, on Oct. 9, 1928, to Harmon and Clara (Owen) Boggs. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years rural Churubusco, graduating from Albion High School in 1946.
Ray was married to Betty Geiger in Churubusco, on June 19, 1948. The couple had lived at their present home in Whitley County since 1965.
He engaged in farming his whole life, raising crops and Charolais cows. He also retired from International Harvester.
He enjoyed farming and fishing. He also took great joy in providing for his family. He was a hard worker and still was working hard in his final days.
Ray is survived by his children, Vickie (Ed) Tyler, Mark (Lisa) Boggs, Mala (Jeff) Rutledge and Deena Sloffer; three sisters, Beverly (Steve) Carter, Sharon (Dean) Zolman and Connie (Jerry) Frymier; a sister-in-law, Ann Boggs; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife of 64 years, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jordan Sloffer; a sister, Lois McWilliams; two brothers, Garold "Gene" Boggs and Lee Boggs.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The family requests that face coverings be worn.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
Please direct memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
