LAGRANGE — Robert W. “Bob” Jarolim, 87, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
Bob was born on June 20, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, to James and Blanche (Babor) Jarolim.
Mr. Jarolim was a United States Navy veteran, having served from 1951-1955, serving in the Korean War.
Bob worked for many years as a banker, retiring in 1999, from Elgin State Bank in Elgin, Illinois. After his retirement, they moved to LaGrange, Indiana.
He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Wolcottville, Indiana; a member of LaGrange American Legion Post #215, where he had been past chaplain of the color guard; and a former LaGrange County Regional Utility District board member. He enjoyed fishing and going on pontoon rides.
On March 23, 1963, in Chicago, Illinois, he married Patricia “Pat” Rhode; Mrs. Jarolim survives in LaGrange, Indiana.
Also surviving are two sons, James (Lesley) Jarolim, of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Todd (Laura Brunell) Jarolim, of Chicago, Illinois; and two granddaughters, Jessica and Hannah Jarolim.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James and Blanche Jarolim; and in 2011, a son, Tim Jarolim.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10 a.m., until the noon service time at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2955 E. C.R. 700 S, Wolcottville, Indiana.
The Rev. Herbert Gerkin will officiate the services.
Following the services, military rites will be conducted by LaGrange American Legion Post #215.
Burial will take place at St. Luke’s Cemetery in Itasca, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 2955 E. C.R. 700 S, Wolcottville, IN 46795.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
