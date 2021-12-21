BUTLER – Edgar J. “Ed” Ludwig, 81, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Fort Wayne to Thurman and Hazel (Bender) Ludwig.
Ed owned and operated L & L Florist in Avilla for several years.
Surviving are a daughter, Laura Ludwig of Butler; brother, Vernon “Pete” (Sue) Ludwig of The Villages, Florida; niece, Wendy (John) Boszor of Fort Wayne; and two nephews, Chuck Austin of Rome City and Dennis (Beth) Austin of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Shirley Austin.
There will be no services taking place.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.