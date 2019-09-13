Laurabelle Brock, 93, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Dickson, Tennessee.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hite Funeral Home.
Updated: September 12, 2019 @ 11:50 pm
