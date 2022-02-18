CORUNNA — Robert Lee Carroll, 80, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1941, in Garrett, Indiana, to Manfred and Hilda (Bauer) Carroll.
Robert married Ruey Neeley on Jan. 13, 1962, in Kendallville, and she survives in Corunna.
He retired from Cooper Tire in Auburn.
Robert was a member of Garrett First Baptist Church.
Also surviving are three sons, Brian (Barb) Carroll, of Albion, Darren (Lisa) Carroll, of Auburn and Randy (Marcela) Carroll, of Garrett; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandson; sister, Lois Hissong, of Corunna; and two brothers, James (Sharron) Carroll, of Hudson and Ken (Joan) Carroll, of Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Everett Carroll; and grandson, Beau Carroll.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Pastor David Mix officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Garrett First Baptist Church.
To send condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
