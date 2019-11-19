Malinda Eicher 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Malinda E.L. Eicher, 32, of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 8:33 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngola getting Safe Haven Baby BoxWolcottville man jailed on auto theft chargesWest Noble closes for Red for Ed, cites personnel shortageSutton's Deli holding benefit for Jenny BoleynLaGrange County horse rescue saga continuesStudent plants seed for warm clothing driveTraffic stops led to Avilla drug arrestsLibrary sets Dec. 11 date for closing temporary locationEast Noble advances to semi-stateChamber honors Straw, seven others Images Videos CommentedI'm not too proud to turn on the heat (1)West Noble closes for Red for Ed, cites personnel shortage (1)Democracy grows when it is shared (1) Top Ads KD117544 KD117542 KD117453 Top Jobs KD116983 KD117550 KD117729 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Eastside's dream season comes to end Waterloo adding band to Holiday Train party Powers honored for hurricane help Eastside, Eastbrook football box Parkview Samaritan helicopters turn 30 Robotics club is about more than just building a robot Merchants Capital Secures $5M+ for Affordable Housing in FL; Among First to Close Under LIHTC Pilot Back from the bye, Packers won’t go west until Saturday in wake of Chargers debacle
