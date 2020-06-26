Paulette Marie Gephart, 73, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at her residence, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 3:06 am
