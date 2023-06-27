ANGOLA — Tracy Lee Leamon, born on Sept. 17, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on June 24, 2023. He was a beloved son of Joseph and Sandra Leamon.
Tracy spent his early years in Fort Wayne, attending Johnny Appleseed Workshop, before moving to Hamilton, Indiana, where he lived for 28 years. For the next 18 years, he resided in Angola, Indiana. He found purpose and fulfillment at Rise Inc. Workshop, until his retirement.
Tracy had a remarkable gift for connecting with others. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. His zest for conversation, enjoyment of roller skating, bowling, water skiing, attending summer camp REYOAD at Epworth Forrest, participating in the Special Olympics, and treasured time at Thursday night softball brought joy to his life. Tracy was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and Indiana University Basketball.
He leaves behind his parents, Joseph and Sandra Leamon; sister, Tammy (Jon) Onofrietti; as well as his little (big) brother, Beau (Shannon) Leamon; nephew, Nic (Sabrina) Chorpenning, their children, Aiden and Brinley; his niece Nina (Evan) Burlingame, and their daughter, Quinn.
Tracy's memory will live on through the stories shared by all who loved him. May he rest in eternal peace, knowing he was deeply loved and cherished.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with burial to follow at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.
Calling is Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday, from 10-11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Rise Incorporated, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703.
To send condolences to the family visit www.felleranfclark.com.
