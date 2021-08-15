AUBURN — Kent H. Musser, 81, passed gently in his sleep at his home early Sunday morning, Aug. 8, 2021.
Born and raised in Auburn, Indiana, on July 23, 1940, Kent was a modest man who embraced the traditional small-town values of hard work, loyalty, personal integrity and the importance of family.
He held many jobs as a boy, including hand-setting bowling pins and multiple paper routes. He enlisted in the Air Force after high school and after completing his enlistment in Germany, earned a law degree at Indiana University in Bloomington in 1968, and was an active member of Phi Alpha Delta law fraternity.
After law school, Kent worked as a public defender in Allen County for a short time. At age 31, he became Indiana’s youngest prosecuting attorney serving in Wells County. After leaving Wells County, he partnered with his long-time friend, Harvey McDonald, in private practice in Indianapolis.
Kent’s devotion to fatherhood found him traveling back to Fort Wayne/Auburn often for weekend visits with his daughters and parents. He was a man who helped instill an appreciation for the arts in his children and never missed any of his daughters’ recitals or plays or a chance to listen to them practice. He was a father that always had a story to tell … usually trying to impress the importance of high achievement and academic excellence.
Longing to be closer to family, Kent returned to Fort Wayne and became a Deputy Prosecutor in Allen County in 1984.
He could be both witty and charming and also quiet and observant, allowing him to be a valued colleague and an astute attorney. One of his exemplary accomplishments was when he, as the lead deputy prosecutor on a first-degree murder case, secured the first legal victory in the State of Indiana based on DNA technology, which was in its infancy at the time. He worked over 21 years as a Deputy Prosecutor for Allen County.
Kent was thrilled in 1995, when he became “Papa Kent”. His three grandsons brought him unending pride and joy. His last 25 years were filled with attending sporting events, school functions, band performances, Scouting events, etc. … all for the love and support of his grandsons.
Kent loved gardening, fishing, making vegan meals, IU basketball, and the Chicago Cubs. On any given Sunday after church, he could be found enjoying a meal, playing cards, and being amused by his family, all while loving on the family pets and working on his ever-present crosswords and cryptograms.
Kent attended The Chapel, beginning in 2001, and thoroughly appreciated and enjoyed the teachings of Pastor Hawks, along with the talents of the music ministry. He served in the nursery for more than 10 years, gaining a reputation for his ability to soothe the crying babies. His faith in Jesus was important to him and he was baptized in 2007. He took pride in his values and did the best he could to live a life that reflected them.
Kent is survived by his older sister, Sandra Sue Bendezu, of Angola; daughters, Victoria “Vicki” (Mark) Lovvorn and Guenevere “Genny” (Paul) Morr; grandsons, Gavin (Bri) Lovvorn, David Lovvorn and Vincent “Vinnie” Lovvorn; and nephews, Chris Cauley, Ed Bendezu and Jeff Musser.
The family would like to express their gratitude to his main caregivers, Alicia Shaffer and Nshuti Nambajimana, whose compassionate service allowed him to remain at home during his last year.
Visitation is on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, from 5:30-8 p.m.
A Celebration of Life service is on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior.
Both events will occur at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
