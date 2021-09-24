LAOTTO — Rosemary H. Harpel, age 87, of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Thursday morning, Sept. 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Rosemary was born on April 5, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Clyde L. and Flossie I. (Beard) Cartwright.
She married Wayne J. Harpel on July 14, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he died on Aug. 8, 2010.
She worked as a nursing assistant for more than 30 years, at St. Anne’s Home and Byron Health Center, retiring in 1997.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Albion, Indiana, and the Rosary Sodality.
Rosemary is survived by three sons, Edward (Karen) Harpel, of Churubusco, Indiana, Ronald (Wendi) Harpel, of LaOtto, Indiana, and Chad Harpel, of LaOtto, Indiana; daughter, Dolores (Gary) Whitcomb, of Ellenton, Florida; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne J. Harpel; parents, Clyde L. and Flossie I. Cartwright; five sons, Robert, Raymond, Ronnie, Richard and Rex Harpel; six brothers, Thomas, Lester, Clyde Jr., Frederick, Harold and Leonard Cartwright; three sisters, Betty Hick, Edna Warnick and Irene Carder.
Services will take place at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738, with Fr. Gary Sigler officiating.
Visitation will take place for two hours prior to services at Thomas Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Avilla, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visitingwww.thomasfunerahome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
