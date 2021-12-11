Alberta Troyer Dec 11, 2021 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOSHEN — Alberta L. Troyer, 94, of Goshen, died peacefully with her family at her side at 12:05 p.m. on Friday, Dec.10, 2021 at Goshen Health Hospital.Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is handling the services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alberta L. Troyer Funeral Home Goshen Health Hospital Goshen Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll In recent years has Facebook had a positive or negative impact on our nation? You voted: Very positive Slightly positive Slightly negative Very negative Vote View Results Back Special Sections Readers Choice NS Spring Home and Garden Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 NEI Senior Guide 2021 Noble/LaGrange Graduation 2021 DeKalb Graduation 2021 Steuben Graduation 2021 Readers Choice DeKalb County Kick off to Summer 2021 Garrett Graduation 2021 Memorial Day 2021 Noble County Senior Expo 2021 Fremont Chamber Guide 2021 Angola Chamber 2021 Innovation Awards 2021 Summer #3 2021 Go West Summer 2021 Angola Balloons Aloft 2020 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeen charged in shootingBoys are now part of the cheer team at Central NobleSecond physician to join DeKalb pediatric practiceCougars make statement at SouthportLocal business changing focus for 2022New competitor for Northwest Indiana's casinos coming to Illinois' south suburbsDriver swerves to miss deer, hits treeSuit challenges condo approvalMan who didn't return to jail after funeral caughtClay's closing its doors Images Videos CommentedSuper spellers (1) Top Ads KD146395 KD146615 KD145986 Top Jobs KD146185 KD146613 KD145769 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Loxo Oncology at Lilly Announces Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN Clinical Trial for Pirtobrutinib at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Where Has Madison Clark Been on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’? Montana State notebook: Ifanse, McCutcheon reach yardage milestones Montana State shocks Sam Houston to advance to FCS semifinals Harvard research: We were created to be physically active as we age Can stair steps be made easier to tackle? Instructional materials rule would burden schools, teachers Important question left off survey
