GARRETT — Lorene Ann Wiley, age 95, of Garrett, Indiana, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from Sacred Heart Village in Avilla, Indiana.
Lorene was born in Allen County, Indiana, to Samuel and Bertha Steiner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Alberta Irene (Steiner) Ely and Erma Joy (Steiner) Selking.
Lorene married her WWII-veteran husband, Howard E. Wiley, on March 5, 1947, in a marriage that lasted 66 years, until his passing on April 9, 2013.
Her surviving children are, Dr. James F. Wiley, of Scottsdale, Arizona; Samuel E. Wiley, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Terri L. Wiley, of Fort Wayne IN. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Mandy Hedler, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Major Rachel (Wiley) Liddy, of Kaiserslautern, Germany; and her five great-grandchildren, Emma Hedler, Alyssa Hedler, Luke Hedler, Audrey Liddy and James Liddy.
Lorene attended Leo High School, Fort Wayne Commercial College and Computer Training School.
She worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne for six years; Dana Incorporated, one year; Thomson-McKinnon, 13 years; and Shearson Lehman Brothers, five years.
Calling for visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
A service will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m., at Thomas Funeral Home.
Burial will be conducted at Leo Indiana Cemetery, 14600 Leo Road, following the service.
Memorial contributions in Lorene’s name may be made to Auburn Alliance Church or Child Evangelism Fellowship of NE Indiana.
Lorene loved to serve God by volunteering as Board Member and children’s teacher at Indian Village Church of God; Board Committee member and children’s teacher at Auburn Alliance Church for 21 years. For 19 years, she served as Secretary on the Board of Child Evangelism Fellowship of NE Indiana. She volunteered at the Crisis Pregnancy Center of DeKalb for six-plus years.
Lorene grew up during the war when she had one pair of shoes to last for three years. In post-war times her large family gatherings occurred with aunts and uncles from rural Leo, Grabill, Huntertown and Cedarville, all converging on the old Steiner farmstead.
