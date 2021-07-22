WAWAKA — David Lee Marshall, 67, of Wawaka, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on July 9, 1954, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Harry Walter and Patricia (Browand) Marshall.
On June 21, 1980, in Kendallville, he married Dawn E. Newman.
Mr. Marshall worked for 25 years at International Wire/Group Dekko in Kendallville. He retired from Accel International in Avilla, after 10 years.
David enjoyed collecting antique cars and attending car shows. He loved living on the lake and traveling. Being family-oriented, he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed every moment with his granddaughters, Malorie and Ellah.
Surviving are his wife, Dawn Marshall, of Wawaka; a son and daughter-in-law, Derek W. and Shannon Marshall, of Kendallville; two granddaughters, Malorie Marshall and Ellah Marshall; brother, Walter Ray (Beverly) Marshall and his family, Samantha (Aaron) Sparks and Justin (Katelyn) Marshall, of Indianapolis; brother, Rick Marshall, of Florida; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Newman, of Avilla; and sister-in-law, Vicky May, and her son, Greg Emerick Jr., of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Mark Newman.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Sam Weimer of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Pallbearers are Derek Marshall, Shannon Marshall, Walt Marshall, Justin Marshall, Aaron Sparks, Mike Wentworth, Greg Emerick and Brandon Kelham.
Visitation is on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 2 -6 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
