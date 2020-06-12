Henry Reddin Jun 12, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Henry E. “Hank” Reddin, 78, of rural Albion, Indiana, died at his home at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When you can't social distance, do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes I feel no need to change my lifestyle. Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGaff: Most new COVID-19 activity is from community spreadHow's it going? 'I had the mindset it couldn't happen to me'Butler man killed in car, ORV collisionGrowth in COVID-19 cases in northeast Indiana far outpacing statewide rateFormer Charger soccer standout ready to represent area againDriver arrested after car smashes through side of houseNoble County logs 23rd death; cases up in LaGrange, DeKalbGarrett woman allegedly killed husband with blowsFour-county area registers 7% of statewide COVID-19 casesKendallville opens trash service bids, Noble County Disposal lowest Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127013 KD126775 KD127093 Top Jobs KD127402 KD127012 KD127370 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Ivy Tech graduates first SDI apprentices cohort (copy) Genealogy the old-fashioned way: follow the trail first-hand while you can What others say Wake up and smell the new home Strand Theater to reopen on June 19 Pick healthy raspberry plants with no aphids or disease Storm rips across LaGrange County, destroying at least one home Annual United Way Day of Caring modified
