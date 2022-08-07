ORLAND — Alfred Joseph "Joe" Thomas, age 65, of Orland, Indiana, died on Monday, July 4, 2022.
He was born on June 6, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, to Alfred H. Thomas and Mary Jane (Nichols) Thomas.
Survivors include his brothers, Gregory Lee Thomas, of Orland, Indiana, and Tim Alan Thomas, of Orland, Indiana.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Bronson, Michigan.
Stephen Altman, of God's Church at Lake Gage, will officiate the service.
A Celebration of Life and meal will take place at the Bronson American Legion Post, 131 York St., Bronson, Michigan, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., following the graveside service.
Memorial donations may be made in care of the family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the Thomas family.
