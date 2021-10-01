KENDALLVILLE — Rosemarie (Busick) Murphy Grubb, 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Edwin and Florence (Schershel) Busick.
Mrs. Grubb retired from Flint & Walling in Kendallville, where she was a supervisor.
Surviving are a brother-in-law, Edwin Rosswurm, of Albion; a sister-in-law, Marsha Busick, of Monroeville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Murphy; her second husband, Robert Grubb; two sisters, Shirley Rosswurm and Marge Wagner; and a brother, Bill Busick.
There will be no visitation or services.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.