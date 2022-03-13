LEO — Buddy Lee Clark, 80, of Leo, Indiana, died on March 6, 2022, at The Cedars of Leo.
Born on June 29, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana, he was a son of the late Albert W. and Vera N. (nee Mader) Clark.
He retired in 2004, from Excellent Adventures Charter Bus Co., after more than 34 years of service as a driver.
He is survived by his children, Douglas (Mary Setser) Jewel, Thomas (Staci) Clark, Nancy (Randy) Gruber and Barbara (Scott) Merkle; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna M. (nee Jewel) Clark, in 2012; and brother, Charles L. Clark, in 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 2-6 p.m., on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo.
Memorial donations may be given to The Cedars of Leo.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Clark family at www.mccombandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.