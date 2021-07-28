Kenneth Lynn "Kenny" Miller, 42, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 3:30 p.m., on Monday, July 26, 2021, at his residence.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: July 28, 2021 @ 12:16 am
