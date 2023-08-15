Rondell “Nathan” Short Jr., age 45, of Ligonier, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Friday morning. Aug. 11, 2023, at home.
A funeral service will be held in Nathan’s honor at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Aug.17, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Minister Gran Roberts will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
