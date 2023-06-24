PLEASANT LAKE — Robert Dean Shumaker, 94, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 6, 1928, in Pleasant Lake, to Verild E. and Emma E. (Wolfe) Shumaker.
On June 28, 1964, he married Patsy Pearl Wolf. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2015.
He honorably served in the United States Army.
Dean was a farmer and had been a long-time school bus driver for Prairie Heights. He was a member of Steuben County Antique Power Association and attended Restoration Ministries in Angola.
He enjoyed antique tractors and had restored several tractors. He loved Oliver tractors was a collector of Oliver toy tractors. He was a big supporter of his church and his family. Above all else, his love for the Lord was first and foremost.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra (Randy) VanDyne, of Pleasant Lake; a son, Michael (Edna) Shumaker, of Warsaw; four grandchildren, Zachary Shumaker, of Garrett, Trent Shumaker, of Garrett, Hunter Stahl, of Pleasant Lake and Fletcher Stahl, of Pleasant Lake; a step-granddaughter, Misty (Dustin) Yoder, of Angola; and six great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Leon Shumaker; and his twin brother, Donald Shumaker.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., and one hour prior to the funeral services on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, all at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery near Salem Center.
Honorary casketbearer is Dave Wolf. Active casketbearers are Hunter Stahl, Fletcher Stahl, Zach Shumaker, Trent Shumaker, Dustin Yoder and Jim Stahl.
Preferred memorials are to Restoration Ministries.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
