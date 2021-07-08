AUBURN – Maurice L. “Maury” Hagan, 82 of Auburn, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born October 21, 1938, in Argos, to William Clarence and Velma C. (Grossman) Hagan.
Maury was a graduate of Argos High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tri-State University.
He was plant manager for 28 years for Dana Corporation at three different plants -- Detroit, Fort Wayne, and Auburn. He owned Hagan Tool for 10 years and was co-owner of Auburn Clutch Company for 7 years.
He was a member of the Auburn First United Methodist Church and the Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church in Sarasota, Florida where he and his wife Darle spent the winter months.
Maury served on the Board of Directors of City National Bank, Board of Directors of DeKalb Memorial Hospital, Board of Directors of the YMCA and was on the Board of Directors and past President of the former Greenhurst Country Club.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Elks Lodge, and the ACD Museum. He was an avid golfer and a Green Bay Packer fan.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Darle E. (Mattix) Hagan. They were married on December 27, 1959, in Argos.
Also surviving are two daughters and a son in law, Jody K. and Jeffery Miller of Bradenton, Florida, and Laurie D Booher of Columbus; 5 grandchildren, Kenton Miller, Shelby (Nathan) Albertson, Cory Booher, Kylee (Logan) Galarno, and Collin Booher; 4 great grandchildren, Beckett Albertson, Kingston Miller, Nolan Albertson, and Maylee Albertson; six siblings, Richard A. Hagan of Plymouth, Max L. Hagan of Ramona, California, Jarrell R. (Ann) Hagan of Dayton, Ohio, Carolyn Sherwood of Hartselle, Alabama, Beverly K. (Leo) Eich of Mesa, Arizona, and Susanne K. Hagan of Australia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Joyce Kesler and Julia Hagan who died in infancy.
A brief Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, with burial to follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn. A Celebration of Life will be in the afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bridgewater Golf Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed in Maury’s name to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
